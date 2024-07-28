James K. Wallace

Chief Executive Officer

BPM LLP

Drawing on 40 years of public accounting experience, James Wallace has positioned BPM LLP as one of the top 35 accounting and advisory firms in the U.S. Since becoming CEO in 2015, he has driven growth, expanded services and reinforced a people-focused culture. Under Wallace’s leadership, BPM’s revenue grew from $118 million to over $260 million, and the workforce expanded from 610 to over 1,300 colleagues globally. His strategic initiatives include establishing the Sioux Falls Colleague Center and expanding BPM’s international presence. Wallace champions diversity, equity and inclusion, with 50% of new partners being women and 1/3 people of color. BPM has earned multiple accolades, including ClearlyRated’s Best of Accounting Award for nine consecutive years and recognition as a Best CPA Firm for Women.