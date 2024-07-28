President & CEO

Montminy & Co.

Joel Montminy spearheads Montminy & Co.’s operations and client assignments globally, specializing in mergers and acquisitions, buyouts, equity placements, restructurings, valuations and strategic advisory. Founded in 2009 during the Great Recession, Montminy & Co. has grown profitably each year, handling over $6 billion in transactions across 15 countries. The firm, recognized among Los Angeles’ top boutique investment banks, employs 25 professionals and maintains a culture of trust, performance and results. Montminy’s recent accomplishments include nearly $1 billion in transaction volume over the past 18 months, including high-profile Southern California deals. Outside of work, he serves as chair of the board of trustees of the Village School in Pacific Palisades and supports organizations such as the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Committee and St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.

