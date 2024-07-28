Chief Executive Officer

Shawmut Design and Construction

Les Hiscoe’s career in construction management has been marked by a remarkable ascent from project manager to CEO, driving Shawmut’s revenue growth from $558 million to $1.6 billion. Under his leadership, Shawmut has significantly expanded its presence in the L.A. market, diversifying its offerings beyond luxury retail. Hiscoe has spearheaded initiatives to expand Shawmut’s footprint in Southern California, forming joint ventures and assembling skilled teams for large projects. Recent endeavors include the historic conversion of the UCLA Nimoy Theater, the Glorya Kaufman Performing Arts Center and notable projects like the Wende Museum and Parkside Market in Anaheim. Shawmut’s commitment to diversity and inclusion has earned accolades such as being named one of Mogul’s “175 Top Companies for Female Leaders” and Fortune Magazine’s “Best Place to Work” among others.

