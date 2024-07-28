Chief Executive Officer

Doheny Eye Institute

Marissa Goldberg, CEO of the nonprofit Doheny Eye Institute, has been instrumental in advancing vision care in Los Angeles. With over 30 years at Doheny, she has held various roles before becoming CEO, forging a powerful alliance with UCLA’s Stein Eye Institute. Under her leadership, Doheny continues to attract top vision scientists, securing funding for transformative discoveries and doubling its assets in the past decade. Goldberg facilitated Doheny’s transition to a new headquarters in Pasadena, expanding research capacity and strengthening collaborations. She recruited key leaders like Chief Scientific Officer Deborah A. Ferrington and Chief Development Officer Molly Ann Woods. Committed to community health, Goldberg serves on boards including PIH Health and the National Alliance for Eye and Vision Research.

