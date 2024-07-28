Matt Z. Tabatabai

CEO & Co-Founder

Zuum

Matt Tabatabai is the CEO and co-founder of Zuum, a prominent technology company based in Southern California’s logistics sector. With a solid background in electrical engineering from Purdue University, he has over 15 years of experience driving Zuum’s innovation and efficiency in logistics. Under Tabatabai’s leadership, the company launched an AI-powered logistics platform that enhances real-time decision-making and operational transparency, significantly reducing emissions. This platform optimization improves efficiency and environmental sustainability. Tabatabai has forged strategic partnerships with industry leaders like FedEx and Hyundai, expanding Zuum’s technological impact globally. This has boosted market reach by 40% and increased annual revenue by 35%, despite economic challenges, leading over 60 new jobs.