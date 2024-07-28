President

Anonymous Philanthropy

Melissa Beck joined Big Brothers Big Sisters Orange County & Inland Empire, applying entrepreneurial strategies that tripled the nonprofit’s size and impact. Her innovative leadership garnered numerous accolades, including Best Place to Work in OC and Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of the Year. In 2018, Beck joined Anonymous Philanthropy to revolutionize philanthropic practices. She has played a crucial role in the company’s growth, overseeing operations, culture and finance, while developing impactful campaigns such as “End the Misinformation” on childhood drowning. Today, she leads initiatives like the Skilled Careers Coalition and Talent Nova, striving to maximize philanthropic impact. Beck also serves on UC Irvine’s Board of Trustees, chairing the Alumni Association Board of Directors and guiding the search for the university’s new dean.

