(Marc Weisberg)

President

Vanguard University

Dr. Michael J. Beals has served as president of Vanguard University (VU) for 10 years, guiding Orange County’s oldest four-year university to significant growth and achievement. Under his leadership, VU has become a leading institution for Christian higher education in California. His student-focused strategies have driven record enrollment, earning VU the U.S. Department of Education’s Hispanic Serving Institution designation and over $9 million in grants. Dr. Beals has overseen the creation of multiple academic schools and new STEM programs, leading to the launch of the Patty Arvielo School of Business and Management. His tenure has also brought a 412% increase in net assets, extensive campus expansion and success in athletics.

