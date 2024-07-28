Michael John Plaksin

President & CEO

Alchera X, Inc. (dba AX)

Michael Plaksin, currently serving as president and CEO of Alchera X, brings a wealth of experience and leadership to the forefront of AI SaaS innovation. Under his direction, Alchera X has redefined wildfire detection and mitigation solutions, leveraging groundbreaking FireScout AI technology. Plaksin’s tenure at the company has been marked by significant achievements and global recognition. Notably, Alchera X has been selected by the California Governor’s Office to participate in key international forums and sustainability conferences, highlighting their pivotal role in global wildfire management. Plaksin has also spearheaded strategic partnerships with organizations like RAIN and SIKORSKY to integrate early detection cameras using FireScout AI on Black Hawk helicopters.