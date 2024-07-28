Chief Executive Officer

Clear Mortgage Capital

Nathan Kowarsky, CEO and founder of Clear Mortgage Capital, has demonstrated exceptional leadership and resilience in navigating one of the most challenging mortgage markets in recent history. Over the past four years, he has assembled a team of over 150 loan officers, a remarkable achievement given the rising rates and overall challenging conditions of the mortgage market. His vision for the company revolves around providing industry- leading commission splits and lower interest rates, supported by heavy investments in cutting-edge technology. Kowarsky’s career is distinguished by his recognition as one of the top four mortgage brokers in the country according to Scotsman’s Guide in 2021. His dedication to professional development and his strategic vision have driven Clear Mortgage Capital’s success, setting new standards for excellence in the mortgage industry.

