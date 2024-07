(Grace Goodale)

President & CEO

First Pacific Bank

Nathan Rogge serves as president and CEO of First Pacific Bank (formerly Friendly Hills Bank), leveraging his 32 years of industry experience to transform and expand the organization. Since joining in December 2021, he has revitalized First Pacific Bank by restructuring leadership, enhancing infrastructure and realigning its focus on small- and medium-sized businesses across Southern California. He strategically bolstered the bank’s presence by opening a regional office in San Diego, effectively serving key metropolitan areas. Under Rogge’s leadership, First Pacific Bank underwent significant rebranding, aligning with its expanded footprint and enhancing lending capabilities, with the bank successfully raising $14.1 million in capital amidst economic challenges, reinforcing its financial position.