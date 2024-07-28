Nominee: Andrew Guarni

EVP & Chief Financial Officer

Hoag

Andrew Guarni, as the executive vice president and chief financial officer at Hoag, directs critical financial operations vital to the hospital’s prosperity. With over three decades of expertise in healthcare finance and administration, he brings profound knowledge and skill to his position. As CFO, he manages all facets of hospital accounting, including payroll, accounts payable and treasury functions. Guarni’s strategic insight has notably enhanced revenue cycles and reduced days in AR to industry benchmarks. Under his guidance, Hoag has achieved significant expansion, including the recent acquisition of a major emergency room management provider in Los Angeles County. His leadership was instrumental in securing funding for critical projects, exemplified by Hoag’s $909-million bond issuance for the Irvine expansion.

