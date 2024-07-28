Nominee: Bryan Thompson

Chief Financial Officer

Arixa Capital

Bryan Thompson joined Arixa Capital as chief financial officer in 2023, steering the company through strategic growth amidst an elevated interest rate environment. He played a pivotal role in launching a $100 million-plus joint venture with Oaktree Capital Management, enhancing Arixa’s lending program. Thompson also secured over $250 million in senior warehouse facilities and implemented an interest rate swap to hedge against interest rate risks. Under his leadership, Arixa expanded into new markets and was recognized in the Inc. 5000 and Los Angeles Business Journal as one of the fastest-growing private companies. With over 25 years of experience, Thompson previously served as CFO at Anchor Loans, playing a crucial role in its acquisition by Pretium. Outside of work, he actively volunteers as CFO for the Forever Fund and supports a local ministry, demonstrating his commitment to community service.

