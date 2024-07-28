Nominee: Connie Anne Yu Allen

Chief Financial Officer

Dusk to Dawn Urgent Care

Dr. Connie Anne Yu Allen is a family physician, educator and businesswoman from San Francisco, California. After graduating from UC Davis, she joined Teach for America, earning a master’s in secondary education from Loyola Marymount University. Motivated to help underserved communities, Dr. Allen became a family physician, completing her residency at UCLA Harbor. As CFO of Dusk to Dawn Urgent Care, she promotes diversity and provides vital health services in Los Angeles and Orange County. Outside of her work at Dusk to Dawn Urgent Care, she is also a community advocate, supporting special needs children, breast cancer awareness and anti-Asian hate initiatives. Dr. Allen also serves on the board of the St. Vinson Eugene Allen Foundation, aiding families in need.

