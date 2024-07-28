Nominee: Jenny Rosales

Chief Finance Officer

Northwestern Mutual-Orange County

Jenny Rosales has been the chief financial officer at Northwestern Mutual-Orange County since 2019 and brings a wealth of experience in public accounting and financial planning for various enterprises. Rosales’ strategic acumen was crucial during the 2023 merger of the Irvine, Newport and Anaheim Hills districts, doubling the agency’s size and seamlessly integrating operations. As a strategic partner, she engages in collaborative decision-making with the managing partner and senior leadership team, ensuring that the growth strategies for Northwestern Mutual-Orange County are not only financially sound but also aligned with the broader vision of the firm. Beyond finance, Rosales actively supports childhood cancer research through organizations like Alex’s Lemonade Stand and the NEGU-Jessie Rees Foundation.

