Nominee: Jim Jackson

Chief Financial Officer

Saviynt, Inc.

Jim Jackson, CFO of Saviynt, Inc., is an accomplished executive with 15 years of CFO experience in the software and energy sectors. Previously an investment banker at Merrill Lynch and Morgan Stanley, he has engineered multiple IPOs and PE-backed exits. At Saviynt, Jackson oversees a $150-million-plus ARR business, driving over 30% growth. He streamlined the company’s capital structure, achieving imminent profitability and a refinancing investment from AllianceBernstein. He previously served as CFO at Tanium Inc. and Breitburn Management, securing $10 billion in financing. Jackson also holds directorships at SkyBridge Capital and Anacapa Advisors. As CFO of Tanium, he quarterbacked IPOs for two spin-offs, a private equity-backed MBO, raising $5 billion of debt and equity growth capital, and securing $5 billion in bank financings.

