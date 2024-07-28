Nominee: Mara Garcia

Chief Financial Officer

Phonexa

Mara Garcia holds the role of chief financial officer at Phonexa, where she oversees the company’s accounting, finance, human resources and legal/compliance functions, while also supporting Phonexa’s Partnership Program. She joined Phonexa in 2020 as VP of finance & accounting, overseeing various financial practices and procedures. Garcia’s leadership has been recognized through numerous accolades, including nominations for the CFO Leadership Awards by Los Angeles Times B2B Publishing and the Los Angeles Business Journal (LABJ), as well as being named a Top 100 Accountant by LABJ. Her involvement extends beyond Phonexa as she serves on the board of the CSUN Nazarian College Alumni Chapter and was previously vice president of the board of directors for CalCPA’s L.A. Chapter.

