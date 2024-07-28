Nominee: Renee Loignon Dion

Chief Financial & COO

Marquee Staffing

Renee Dion joined Marquee Staffing in 1994 as the company controller. She has been instrumental in negotiating credit lines and banking relationships, is a seasoned risk manager credited with a very successful workers’ compensation program and helped Marquee to enter TSIL, a prestigious self-insured group. Under Dion’s fiscal and operational stewardship, Marquee has become one of the leading professional staffing agencies in Orange County, San Diego and Los Angeles. Marquee specializes in connecting employers with skilled professionals and assisting job seekers in finding suitable positions and aims to streamline the hiring process for both parties. Dion is also an enrolled agent certified to practice before the IRS as well as a certified management accountant.

