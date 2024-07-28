Nominee: Richmond McMurray

Chief Financial Officer

Arosa

Richmond McMurray serves as the CFO at Arosa, where he oversees finance and talent management functions. His leadership has driven strategic initiatives, growth, operational efficiency and risk management. Despite being a first-time CEO and new to the home health industry, McMurray has made a significant impact. He upgraded Arosa’s accounting software from QuickBooks to NetSuite, led the most efficient audit in company history, reduced accounts receivable by five days and spearheaded a debt refinancing initiative that lowered the company’s cost of capital. His strategic vision and proactive approach have greatly enhanced Arosa’s performance and financial strength. McMurray’s educational background comes from California State University, Northridge, where he obtained a B.S. in accounting and followed with a J.D./M.B.A. from Harvard Business School in 2012.

