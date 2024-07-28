Nominee: Seth Wunder

CFO & Chief Investment Officer

Acorns

Seth Wunder, CFA, serves as chief investment officer and chief financial officer at Acorns, a leading subscription service in U.S. consumer finance focused on making micro-investing accessible. He oversees investment products, finance and accounting, legal and business operations. With 25 years of experience, Wunder has founded billion- dollar hedge funds and held senior roles at major firms, including Morgan Stanley. He holds a degree from the University of Michigan. Since joining Acorns as CIO in 2021 and becoming CFO in 2022, he has driven initiatives like the Mighty Oak Card, promoting smarter spending and integrating banking with automatic saving and investing. Under Wunder’s leadership, customers have significantly increased their emergency savings, highlighting his commitment to financial wellness.

