Nominee: Vidhyashankaran Mahalingam Shivaraman

Chief Financial Officer

PIH Health

Vidhyashankaran (Vid) Shivaraman, chief financial officer at PIH Health, oversees a $1.7-billion budget for a nonprofit healthcare network serving three million residents across Los Angeles, Orange County and San Gabriel Valley. Since 2021, he has led the organization through financial recovery post-COVID-19, maintaining an S&P A rating and achieving positive margins. Shivaraman has spearheaded strategic growth projects, real estate development and managed care contracting, resulting in significant savings and improved cash flow. He has led negotiations for an expanded line of credit and refinanced $300 million of debt with significant savings. Additionally, he has negotiated new supply chain agreements, which resulted in savings of $12 million over five years. Shivaraman’s leadership in finance began at Downey Regional Medical Center, now PIH Health Downey Hospital, where he advanced from intern to CFO.

