Pamela Cohen Hirsch

Co-Founder

Baby Quest Foundation

Pamela Hirsch, co-founder of Baby Quest Foundation, has a vast amount of leadership experience. For nearly 20 years she owned The Princeton Review, Peninsula in Northern California, which earned a place on the Inc 500 list of the country’s fastest-growing private companies. In 2001, she sold her portion of The Princeton Review when it went public and relocated to Los Angeles. Motivated by her daughter’s fertility challenges, Hirsch founded Baby Quest Foundation in 2011 to offer financial assistance for fertility treatments. Under her leadership, Baby Quest has grown significantly from awarding $9,000/year to recent awards in 2023 totaling $380,000, helping produce 165 babies with grants totaling nearly $3 million. Featured on prominent platforms like the Today Show and MSNBC, Baby Quest has gained recognition for its impactful work.

