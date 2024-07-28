CEO & Co-Founder

New American Funding

Patty Arvielo, co-founder and CEO of New American Funding (NAF), has led the company to remarkable success in the mortgage industry. Since its inception in 2003, NAF has thrived under her guidance, promoting sustainable homeownership and generational wealth. Arvielo’s initiatives, such as Latino Focus and NAF Dream, have significantly increased homeownership among Hispanic and Black communities. She also established partnerships, like with Uqual, to assist potential homeowners in improving their credit. Recognized for its DEI efforts, NAF received the Mortgage Bankers Association’s Residential Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Leadership Award. Arvielo’s visionary leadership and commitment to inclusivity have solidified NAF’s reputation as an industry leader, transforming lives and communities.

