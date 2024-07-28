CEO, President & Co-Founder

WOWS Insurance Services

Robert Feldman, a seasoned insurance professional with 25 years of experience, is the CEO and president of WOWS Insurance Services, specializing in insurance for fire zones and hard-to-insure properties in California. He co-founded WOWS to tackle the state’s insurance challenges, particularly for homeowners struggling to secure coverage. Feldman’s co-founders, Joel Silver and Drew Engler, bring extensive expertise to the team. Silver, with over 25 years of management experience, oversaw large teams generating substantial sales. Engler, with 10 years of insurance specialization, partners with carriers on coverage offerings for hard-to-place properties. WOWS Insurance Services addresses the urgent need for coverage as California faces unprecedented challenges, with millions of acres burned and soaring premiums.

