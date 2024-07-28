Chief Executive Officer

Sean Tresvant joined Taco Bell in December 2021 as chief brand officer and took on the role of CEO in January 2024, overseeing global growth strategies, franchise operations and overall performance. His leadership at Taco Bell has been marked by strategic initiatives to deepen the brand’s connection with its audience. Under Tresvant’s tenure, Taco Bell has been recognized as one of Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies and topped Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500 list for four consecutive years. His innovative strategies aim to expand Taco Bell’s presence to 10,000 U.S. restaurants and drive global growth. Tresvant is a founding member of the Black Executive CMO Alliance (BECA) and advocates for diversity and inclusion through Taco Bell’s Business Employee Resource Groups (BERGs).