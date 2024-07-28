(Kenny Goldberg)

CEO & Founder

My Private Professor, LLC

Sona Shah founded My Private Professor (MPP) to democratize access to academic resources, leveraging her expertise in business litigation and passion for education. MPP offers top-tier tutoring from university tutors nationwide, aiming to uplift underserved communities by providing equal-quality education to all students, regardless of background. During COVID-19, MPP adapted with a B2B model, offering free and discounted online tutoring as an employee benefit to support families navigating remote learning. This initiative not only alleviated family stress but also bolstered student academic performance. Shah’s dedication has earned her recognition such as Ernst & Young’s Entrepreneur of the Year Nominee and awards from National Philanthropy Day, Greater Irvine Chamber of Commerce, Illumination Foundation and others, cementing her impact as a visionary leader in education and philanthropy.