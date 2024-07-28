President & CEO

California Credit Union

Steve O’Connell leads California Credit Union as president and CEO, achieving robust financial growth with assets nearing $5 billion and serving 200,000 members in 2023. Under his guidance, the credit union recorded its second-highest loan production and a 96.7%-member satisfaction score, enhancing digital banking and operational efficiencies. Committed to community impact, O’Connell directed $750,000 in 2023 and over $2.5 million in five years to local initiatives. His focus on financial inclusion led California Credit Union to become a certified Community Development Financial Institution (CDFI), offering tailored services to underserved communities. Additionally, he fosters women’s leadership with programs like the Women Empowering Women Employee Resource Group, reinforcing a culture of empowerment and growth within the organization.