Sunny Bhatia, MD, MMM, FACHE, FACC, FSCAI

President, CEO & Chief Medical Officer

Prime Healthcare

Dr. Sunny Bhatia, president, CEO of Prime Healthcare Region I and corporate chief medical officer, is a quadruple board-certified interventional cardiologist. He is a fellow of the American College of Healthcare Executives, American College of Cardiology and the Society for Cardiac Angiography and Interventions. Under his leadership, Prime Healthcare’s Region I hospitals have earned top accolades for quality and patient safety. Dr. Bhatia has been repeatedly recognized among the “100 CMOs to Know” by Becker’s Hospital Review. He aligns physicians and hospitals to provide high-quality, cost-effective care, leading initiatives with an estimated $15 million financial impact. He also spearheaded an urgent care partnership with Carbon Health, enhancing healthcare access nationwide. Dr. Bhatia is active in charitable causes, including the World Children’s Initiative and the Uganda Heart Project.

