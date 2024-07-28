President & CEO

Juice It Up!

Susan Taylor has led Juice It Up! to significant growth and innovation since becoming president and CEO in 2020. Under her stewardship, the brand achieved consecutive years of record-breaking sales, surpassing $43 million in systemwide sales by 2023, marking a 38% increase over five years. Taylor has prioritized franchise expansion, opening four new locations in 2023 with plans for 10 more in 2024, largely driven by existing franchisees who are reinvesting in the brand. Under her leadership, Juice It Up! has diversified its store formats, including successful models like the Ehrenberg, AZ location, which exceeded AUV expectations within its first year. Taylor has also championed menu innovation, introducing 22 successful limited time offers in the past two years.