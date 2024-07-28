(Victoria Kovios)

CEO & Founder

Confluential Films

Tommy Oliver is a filmmaker and CEO of Confluential Films, dedicated to amplifying underrepresented voices in film and television. His leadership at Confluential has secured significant funding to support Black creators, highlighted by a recent $100-150 million production fund with Goldman Sachs. Oliver’s producing credits include the award-winning HBO documentary “Going to Mars: The Nikki Giovanni Project” and Apple TV+’s “Fancy Dance,” premiering in theaters this June. He’s also involved in projects like “Young. Wild. Free.” and “To Live and Die and Live.” As a mentor at Sundance and Doc NYC and a board member of The Philadelphia Film Society, Oliver shapes the next generation of storytellers while documenting Black joy in his photography series “Father Noir”.