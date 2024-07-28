President & CEO

A-Sha Foods USA Co., Inc.

Young Chang serves as the president of A-Sha Noodles, renowned for its patented, century-old noodle recipe from Tainan, Taiwan. Since its inception in a local L.A. market in 2015, A-Sha Noodles has become the top choice for healthier, nutritious instant noodles. Under Chang’s leadership, A-Sha has collaborated with iconic brands like Sanrio’s Hello Kitty and BT21 while maintaining brand integrity. The company has earned recognition on the Inc 5000 list for four consecutive years and ranked #4 on the Los Angeles Business Journal’s list of Fastest Growing Private Companies. Chang led partnerships with the L.A. City Mayor’s office for AAPI Month and hurricane relief efforts, donating 100,000 meals after Hurricane Ian. His mission is to redefine ramen as a luxury product with high-end ingredients, offering a healthier alternative through A-Sha Noodles.

