Leasing Process Begins for Figueroa Eight Downtown

Rendering of Figueroa Eight and its resort-style saltwater pool. (Mitsui Fudosan America)

Mitsui Fudosan America (MFA) has announced that Figueroa Eight , its first self-developed development in the U.S. and located in Downtown Los Angeles (DTLA) neighborhood – has begun leasing, with move-ins scheduled for early 2024.

In October 2022, MFA topped out and welcomed the new tower to the DTLA skyline. With 438 residences, consisting of studio, one, two-bedroom, and penthouse residences, along with a plethora of amenities and 7,500 square feet of ground-floor retail space, Figueroa Eight takes its place among many new and spectacular buildings in the DTLA core..

“Figueroa Eight epitomizes MFA’s continued commitment to Downtown Los Angeles,” said Stuart Morkun, VP Development for MFA’s L.A. Office. “Downtown L.A. is home to some of the city’s finest dining and art establishments, consistently making it one of the U.S.’s most desired destinations. With Figueroa Eight, the resident community will have access to a truly elevated luxury living experience led by hospitality-level staff and hotel-like offerings.”

Designed by local award-winning architect, Scott Johnson, AIA, and with interiors by the renowned Lauren Rottet of Rottet Studio, Figueroa Eight features modern lines, beautiful materials and floor-to-ceiling views that frame the DTLA cityscape.

Unique to Figueroa Eight is a social club (available via membership) located on the building’s 41st floor. The club will feature a rotating social and a food and beverage programs exclusive to Figueroa Eight residents and select guests. A dedicated experience team will curate an exclusive collection of wellness and entertainment events as well as a robust schedule of members-only fitness programming.

The lobby will feature a selection of curated artwork from An Te Liu, Joaquin Boz, and Robbie Simon and a partnership with Creative Art Partners is available for personalized art selection for residents.

In addition to these standout details, Figueroa Eight is home to a well-crafted list of lifestyle amenities that make it the area’s must “live, work and socialize” destination. The standout amenities at Figueroa Eight include:

Al-fresco dining areas with firepits and BBQs and a Zen hammock garden ideal for intimate gatherings.

A state-of-the-art fitness center that includes functional training equipment such as an outdoor workout zone with a weighted sled, battle ropes and HIIT equipment. Residents will have access to complimentary fitness classes and a hot yoga room bookable via the Figueroa Eight resident app.

A resort-style saltwater pool with a poolside menu and a hot tub will anchor the 5th floor with a clubhouse, outdoor bar, and private cabanas equipped with daybeds, personal flat screen TVs, refrigerators and more.

Co-working spaces with collaborative and private areas.

A dog run and pet spa with grooming services.

Charging stations for electric vehicles and a fleet of electric scooters.

Each Figueroa Eight residence features natural European white oak plank flooring along with tech-enabled features like smart thermostats and keyless entry. Bathrooms include porcelain flooring with designer fixtures while the kitchens are equipped with everything needed to create a refined culinary experience. Residents will appreciate a quartz countertop in Calacatta Blanco with bespoke Italian tile backsplash, deep gray lacquer cabinetry, and a Bertazzoni refrigerator and gas range. Select residences will have private balconies, luxurious rain showers and premium fixtures and finishes.

Figueroa Eight is centrally located in the heart of DTLA, with easy access to the 110 and the 7th St./Metro Center subway station, and moments away from iconic establishments like Grand Central Market, The Museum of Contemporary Art, Crypto Arena and The Walt Disney Concert Hall.