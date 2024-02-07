AXS Names Marc Ruxin Chief Strategy Officer

AXS, a global leader in ticketing, has announced the addition of Marc Ruxin as chief strategy officer. Ruxin will lead overall strategy and corporate development opportunities globally to further the company’s mark on the live event industry. Ruxin will report directly to AXS CEO Bryan Perez and work closely with business leaders around the world.

“As the live event business continues to experience unprecedented global growth across sports, music, and festivals, AXS, and the AEG family, are perfectly positioned to become the most consumer-friendly and fan-forward business in the world,” said Ruxin. “After a career in and around this industry, the opportunity to help AXS become the dominant global ticketing platform is the culmination of everything I have been working towards. What Bryan and the team have been able to build in a short time is an incredible accomplishment. I’m thrilled to be a part of it!”

Added Perez: “Marc’s innate ability to successfully evaluate promising companies, his entrepreneurial prowess and experience as an innovator and advisor in tech and live entertainment make Marc a great fit as we push our business forward. AXS is primed for the next growth stage, and Marc will be a key player in our success.”

Ruxin will take over corporate strategy and development responsibilities previously held by Blaine Legere, who transitioned to President, International late last year.

Before joining AXS, Ruxin built his career as an entrepreneur, media executive and advisor/investor, steering media and technology companies to the forefront of digital entertainment. He has held positions as chief operating officer and chief marketing officer of the music streaming service Rdio (acquired by Pandora) and chief innovation officer at Universal McCann and McCann Erikson where he played a pivotal role in driving their digital transformation.

Ruxin currently sits on advisory boards of numerous internet and technology start-ups.