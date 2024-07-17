Henry Hagenbuch Joins Lido Advisors as Senior Managing Director for M&A

Lido Advisors, LLC, a leading wealth advisory firm for high-net-worth individuals with over $20 billion RAUM as of June 30, 2024, has announced that Henry Hagenbuch has joined the firm as senior managing director, head of mergers and acquisitions. He will focus on sourcing, evaluating, executing and integrating strategic mergers and acquisitions for Lido as the firm expands its national footprint.

“Henry has an impressive track record of working with wealth advisory practices to grow strategically through M&A,” said Jason Ozur, Lido’s chief executive officer. “It was easy to see that he represents our culture and embodies Lido’s values, which we believe will help us expand in ways that create value for our business as well as our clients and their families.”

Hagenbuch has worked in the financial services sector for over a decade and has more than 15 years of business development experience, including five years creating and maintaining his own brand as a professional athlete. He comes to Lido from Robertson Stephens, where he served as senior vice president of M&A and helped the firm significantly grow its AUM.

“Lido Advisors has an outstanding reputation in the wealth management industry, and I am excited and grateful for the opportunity to join an organization that has expanded in such a rapid, yet mindful way,” said Hagenbuch. “This industry as a whole is growing, and I believe there are many advisors and clients around the country who can benefit from Lido’s holistic, family-office approach to wealth management.”

Hagenbuch, a former Division 1 All-American distance runner and internationally ranked professional triathlete, received his MBA in finance from the UCLA Anderson School of Management. He also graduated from UCLA with a B.A. in political science.

Lido continues to pursue partnerships and strategies that can facilitate both organic and inorganic growth. In June 2024, Lido commenced a partnership with New Albany, Ohio-based registered investment advisor (RIA) Shore Morgan Young, strengthening its presence in Ohio and the Midwest. At the beginning of this year, Lido announced that Constellation Wealth Capital, a firm specializing in making investments in industry-leading wealth management companies, had become a strategic partner and minority investor. Also, in December 2023, Lido signed an agreement to partner with Boston-based RIA Claybrook Capital, expanding its reach in New England.

