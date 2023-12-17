Finalist: Claudia Afshar

Director | Claudia Afshar Design

Claudia Afshar Design is a prestigious interior design company with a global presence. Raised between London and the British countryside, Afshar who is the director of Claudia Afshar Design developed her unique style through apprenticeships with award-winning design and property firms. As a renowned multifaceted interior designer, she is celebrated for her refined yet spectacular spaces. Her portfolio, featured in Architectural Digest and other prestigious publications, reflects her extensive knowledge. Clients, including celebrities and high-end developers, appreciate her ability to interpret personalized needs, resulting in timeless and luxurious environments.