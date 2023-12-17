Finalist: Natalie Alameddine

(Gittings Photography)

Partner, Labor & Employment

Blank Rome LLP

Natalie Alameddine, a partner in Labor & Employment at Blank Rome LLP, is a prominent figure in employment litigation, handling complex cases encompassing wage and hour issues, class actions, discrimination, retaliation and more. Her notable successes include resolving matters for BYD Coach & Bus, Lennar, Arctic Glacier Premium Ice and The Estée Lauder Company. Alameddine’s legal prowess earned her recognition as a “Top Labor & Employment Lawyer” and “Top 40 Under 40” by the Daily Journal and a “Rising Star” by Super Lawyers. She is also committed to pro bono work, aiding Afghan refugees and advocating for diversity.