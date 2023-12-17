Chief Executive Officer

Kids In the Spotlight, Inc.

Tige Charity founded Kids in the Spotlight, Inc. (KITS) with a mission to empower foster youth by providing them with a platform to share their stories through filmmaking. Under her leadership, KITS has created over 85 short films with the participation of more than 850 foster youth. Charity holds an MBA in nonprofit management and is actively involved in prestigious programs and organizations. She has received several awards for her community service and has made a significant impact through KITS, with collaborations like Ringo Starr’s music video. Her book, “Not Your 9-to-5 Girl,” chronicles her journey and supports KITS.