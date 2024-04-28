Women United: Building Connections That Make a Difference

Dedicated to breaking barriers and improving lives for everyone who lives here, Orange County United Way is commemorating a century of community impact throughout 2024 via its Journey to 100 centennial celebration.

An integral force behind the nonprofit’s efforts and century-long commitment to serving Orange County are the influential members of Women United. These intelligent, hard-working community leaders help drive United Way’s mission of transforming lives by working to ensure local students have the resources they need to succeed, families are financially stable, our unhoused neighbors find a place to call home and everyone gets connected to the assistance they need.

A Professional Network to Create Lasting Local Change

Comprised of a diverse group of more than 300 local professionals, Women United members dedicate themselves to driving lasting change throughout Orange County by actively engaging in philanthropy, volunteerism and advocacy.

Women United members amplify their impact in our community by contributing to the Women’s Philanthropy Fund. Through the fund, Women United provides life-changing stipend grants to help low-income women and families. It also supports United Way’s Impact Hubs, which bring multiple programs to a central, trusted, and safe location so that parents and children can easily access and benefit from services. Currently, the Women’s Philanthropy Fund supports Impact Hubs at Title I schools, including Paul Revere Elementary in Anaheim and R.H. Dana Elementary in Dana Point, where roughly 80% of families from both schools are considered low-income. “We are firm believers in the multigenerational approach of United Way’s Impact Hubs, because we’ve seen firsthand how effective it is.

The comprehensive programming benefits children through integration into the school’s curriculum, and by offering food pantries and financial counseling on campus as well, parents don’t have to travel far to receive supplemental assistance,” said Haunani Nakabara, director of Tax Operations PMO, Intuitive and Women United co-chair.

Making an Impact by Addressing Our Community’s Critical Issues

In addition to their steadfast focus and commitment to supporting local women and children, Women United members recognize that the issues facing our community are complex and ever-changing. As a result, the group prides itself on being nimble and staying up to date with the most critical and current challenges our residents face. “We’re always striving to address the important issues affecting our community,” shared Maggie O’Sullivan, executive director, JPMorgan Chase, and Women United co-chair. “As such, we continuously look for new ways to provide long-term solutions that break the cycle for our neighbors in need.”

One of their newer areas of interest is supporting the Collaborative to End Human Trafficking, a fund administered by Orange County United Way. “Human trafficking and poverty are deeply interconnected because housing affordability/ availability and financial security are critical to a survivor’s ability to start a fresh, sustainable life,” said Livi Kerszenbaum, senior director, Corporate Social Responsibility, Orange County United Way.

“Poverty, housing and financial security are all key issues that Women United are focused on addressing and, thus, the reason they also support the Collaborative.”

Want to Network with Professional Women and Invest in the Lives of Local Families and Children?

To learn more about this transformative work or to join Women United, contact Jessica Garrity at JessicaG@Unitedwayoc.org or 949.263.6123.