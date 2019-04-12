Danielle Paige’s graphic novel ‘Mera’ showcases the powerful princess from ‘Aquaman’

Hopefully, the “Aquaman” movie has introduced Mera to a lot of people who didn’t know about her and left them wanting to know more. I wrote my version of Mera before I saw the movie, but I found that my take and James Wan’s and David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick’s had a lot in common. But with one stark difference: When my Mera meets Arthur, she isn’t asking for help; she’s trying to kill him! Mera grows up in Xebel, a penal colony of Atlantis. And she truly believes that assassinating Arthur Curry (a.k.a. Aquaman), the heir of Atlantis, will strike a blow for her homeland. Fiercely loyal to her kingdom, she is shocked to learn that Arthur doesn’t know about his birthright and that he is far from her enemy … he is a good person, and he’s also more than a bit dreamy. (Stephen loosely modeled him after a young “Baywatch”-era Jason Momoa.)