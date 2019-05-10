What if John Keats had lived past 25? Paul Kerschen’s ‘The Warm South’ revives the poet

Are his words able to live up to those of Keats? Of course not. There is an understanding that while Kerschen dauntlessly writes in the voice of Keats — not just dialogue but also snippets of poems, plays, letters — he can’t quite mimic the poet’s lyrical magic. Who could? Keats was at the height of his powers just before he died, having written his six great odes throughout 1819. One cannot expect a Keats of a Kerschen, which is no stain on the author.