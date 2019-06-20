Men are expected to be ‘strong silent types’ — and it’s breaking them, says Henry Rollins

Sexton learned, as a sensitive boy, raised by a volatile father and abused mother, that it was a man's America and it was best for him to cover up and role play in order to survive. The father, a victim and carrier of toxic masculinity, perhaps doomed himself to a life of denial when he dropped out of high school to join the Marine Corps during the Vietnam War, not only to fulfill his veteran father's expectations, but to become the man he thought he had to be. He got as far as basic training and a uniform that would ultimately become a costume when he instructed his wife-to-be to lobby for him to get a hardship discharge. She did, and it worked. Sexton's father never went to Vietnam, and for the rest of his life, he felt like a coward. He took it out on his family.