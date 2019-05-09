In Arizona literature, beauty and conflict collide under the Sonoran skies

At 10 a.m., the temperature has already risen to 80 degrees and the heat feels heavy on my body. Sluggish, I walk back toward the University of Arizona, the institution sponsoring my week-long stay in Tucson. At my presentation a few nights before, I was reminded that I was one of many writers who had called for a boycott of the state in 2010, shortly after SB 1070 (the so-called show me your papers bill) was passed. Later, an ethnic-studies ban went into effect in Tucson public schools that deemed classes like Mexican American studies too “anti-American.” Books were removed from classrooms. This led to the creation of Librotraficante, a grassroots caravan traveling to Arizona from Texas that “smuggled” copies of those books back to Tuscon. I’d like to believe that these are all troubles of the past, but just a week before my arrival, the campus was abuzz with demonstrations over the “Arizona Three,” college students who were charged with protesting the presence of uniformed Border Patrol agents at an event hosted by a university club. On April 19, the charges were dropped.