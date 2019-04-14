Former NFL star Marcellus Wiley on why his first book was a brutal lesson on honesty

Former NFL star and radio host Marcellus Wiley sat down with The Times to discuss his recently released book, “Never Shut Up: The Life, Opinions, and Unexpected Adventures of an NFL Outlier” at the Los Angeles Times Festival of Books.
“It’s about everyone having that voice inside that you want to tell the world who you want to be,” he said of the memoir. “The world does talk back — and a lot of times it creates doubt. But never shut up in your quest of letting the world know who you are.”
His newly learned creative advice? “If you’re in a room where everyone is agreeing with you, leave.”