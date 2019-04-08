5 debut novelists you won’t want to miss at the L.A. Times Festival of Books

Ling Ma: Ma's debut novel, "Severance," a post-apocalyptic satire about a New York millennial who is one of the sole survivors of a biological catastrophe that wipes out most of the world, was one of the most talked-about books of 2018 and won the prestigious Kirkus Prize for fiction. Ma will appear on the panel "Dystopian Fiction: It's the End of the World as We Know It," moderated by Los Angeles author Mark Haskell Smith, on Sunday at 10 a.m.