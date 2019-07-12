What’s in a name? Josh Kun mines the library’s autograph collection for new book and exhibit

“Street art and murals that are present in the book are not there to make an argument one way or another about graffiti and tags, but to actually look at what graffiti and tags have historically meant and symbolized,” Kun said. Street art showcases “the desire for communities and individuals who have been left out of dominant narratives, who have been pushed out of recognition, who have been made to feel absent and invisible, who used everything from tar and candles to aerosol spray cans to felt-tip markers to sign their names on the pages of the city that they want to be seen by.”