Writers Jimmy Carter, David Evans take home literary Grammy Awards

In the album notes category, which is given to a writer or editor, the winner was David Evans for "Voices of Mississippi: Artists and Musicians Documented by William Ferris," a box set of blues and gospel songs from the 1960s and '70s. It was the second Grammy win for Evans, who took home the album notes prize in 2003 for the notes to "Screamin' and Hollerin' the Blues: The Worlds of Charley Patton."