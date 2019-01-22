Maer Roshan named editor in chief of Los Angeles magazine

“If you’re used to New York or D.C., you have a certain idea of what cities look like – and early on in my 20s, I was like, ‘L.A. isn’t even really a city,’ ” he said. “But it’s been interesting to discover all these communities that have different personalities. That’s also an opportunity that I see: to explore the diversity that’s here that seems to be such a test for the way this whole country is going. As a journalist, it’s just so interesting to be able to cover that.”