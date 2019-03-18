Remembering poet W.S. Merwin: 'What you remember saves you'

I went to one of his readings at the University of Texas at San Antonio in 1993, when I was a high school student. Two of my best friends, admirers of his, had urged me to come. At the time, my main association with poetry was this vague idea of black-clad hipsters reciting inscrutable verses over the thwack of a double bass, so I told my friends I'd consider attending, in much the same way I would later tell my college friends that I would totally think about going to see their grindcore band play some sad house party.