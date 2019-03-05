Craig Hunegs, Warner Bros. veteran, to run Disney Television Studios

Veteran Warner Bros. studio executive Craig Hunegs is joining Walt Disney Co. as president of Disney Television Studios, becoming the latest high-profile recruit as the Burbank company seeks to turbocharge its television production capabilities.
Disney’s proposed acquisition of much of 21st Century Fox was driven, in part, by Disney Chief Executive Bob Iger’s recognition that the company needed to overhaul its TV division. The ABC television studio became overly reliant on a handful of showrunners, including Shonda Rhimes, who decamped for a bigger deal at Netflix. ABC has leaned on outside studios, including 20th Century Fox, Sony Pictures Television and Warner Bros., for its hit programming.
Consolidating Fox’s prolific television and movie studios is designed to ramp up TV production to feed Disney’s planned streaming services, including Hulu and Disney+, which the company plans to launch later this year.
Hunegs, who is widely respected in the industry, spent 25 years at Burbank-based Warner Bros. He left at the end of last year and will join Disney upon the completion of the $71.3-billion Fox acquisition. That purchase is expected to be completed later this month. Hunegs will report to Dana Walden, who has run Fox’s TV studio for two decades. She will become chairman of Disney Television Studios and ABC Entertainment when the Fox acquisition is complete.
In the newly created position, Hunegs will have oversight of the combined Disney Television Studios, which will include ABC Studios, ABC Signature, 20th Century Fox Television and Fox 21 Television Studios.
Reporting to Hunegs will be ABC Studios President Patrick Moran; 20th Century Fox Television Presidents Jonathan Davis and Howard Kurtzman; and Fox 21 Television Studios President Bert Salke.
Hunegs was president of business and strategy for the Warner Bros. Television Group and president of Warner Bros. Digital Networks. His departure from his longtime home was startling.
While at Warner Bros., Hunegs was a key negotiator on such deals as "Friends" "ER," "West Wing" and "Two and a Half Men.”