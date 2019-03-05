Craig Hunegs, Warner Bros. veteran, to run Disney Television Studios

Hunegs, who is widely respected in the industry, spent 25 years at Burbank-based Warner Bros. He left at the end of last year and will join Disney upon the completion of the $71.3-billion Fox acquisition. That purchase is expected to be completed later this month. Hunegs will report to Dana Walden, who has run Fox’s TV studio for two decades. She will become chairman of Disney Television Studios and ABC Entertainment when the Fox acquisition is complete.