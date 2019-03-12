Disney says Fox purchase to be final by March 20

Disney has already said it would bring over several key Fox executives to run important operations, including Walt Disney Television. Peter Rice, one of Murdoch’s longtime lieutenants, will become chairman of the Burbank-based television group, reporting to Iger. Dana Walden, who has led Fox’s television studio for two decades, will become head of Disney Television Studios and ABC Entertainment. John Landgraf, chief executive of FX Networks, will continue to lead those channels.