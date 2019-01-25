FilmNation has 3 movies at Sundance but is quickly moving beyond film

It’s always hard to define taste. It’s personal. It’s somewhat specialized. Where we’ve had our most success is taking content that doesn’t seem broadly commercial but has something unique to it, and through execution, it becomes more commercial. “Arrival” is the best example. On the page, it doesn’t seem like something that would gross $100 million. “The Big Sick” is another example. It looks specialized on paper, but it turned out to be more commercial.